Odisha CM Lays Foundation For ₹20,500 Cr Green Energy, Industrial Projects At Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar/Gopalpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for five major industrial projects at the Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited’s (TSSEZL) Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) in Ganjam district. With a cumulative investment of over Rs 20,500 crore, these projects mark a significant boost to the state’s fast-growing industrial base.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Majhi said, “Ganjam has emerged as a dynamic industrial destination due to its robust infrastructure, a strategically located port, and a pool of skilled manpower. With investments pouring into sectors like green hydrogen, chemicals, and renewable energy, the district is poised to set new benchmarks in industrial growth.”

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by key state ministers Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Gokulananda Mallik, and Sampad Chandra Swain, alongside TSSEZL Managing Director Manikanta Naik, industry stakeholders, and government officials.

The projects include HHP Five (Hygenco)— ( Green Hydrogen/Ammonia production, Rs 4,000 crore); Ocior Energy (green hydrogen/ammonia production, Rs 7,200 crore), Saatvik Solar Industries (solar cell & module manufacturing, Rs 3,000 crore), World Green Energy (solar cell & module manufacturing, Rs 2,500 crore) and Superform Chemistries (UPL) — (specialty chemicals manufacturing, Rs 4,001 crore).

With these additions, total investment at the Gopalpur Industrial Park now exceeds Rs 40,000 crore. Notably, the green hydrogen and ammonia produced here will primarily serve export markets, reinforcing GIP’s position as one of India’s largest emerging green hydrogen hubs.

TSSEZL MD Manikanta Naik remarked, “The groundbreaking of these projects signals a pivotal chapter in Gopalpur Industrial Park’s evolution as a multi-sector industrial destination. Our collaborative partnerships with industry leaders and sustained support from the Odisha government have been key drivers in achieving this milestone.”

Saatvik Solar Industries is set to establish a 4.80 GW integrated solar cell and 4.00 GW module facility, while World Green Energy will develop a 2.00 GW cell and 1.20 GW module manufacturing unit — further positioning Ganjam as a green energy hub of national importance.