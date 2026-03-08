Odisha CM Expresses Concern Over issues During Prez Murmu’s Siliguri Visit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep concern over the reported developments during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Siliguri, stating that the episode has disappointed people in Odisha and members of the tribal community across the country.

In a post on X late Saturday evening, the Chief Minister said the developments had hurt the sentiments of many, particularly those belonging to tribal communities. Majhi, who himself comes from a tribal background, said the issue should be viewed beyond political considerations.

He said the reported denial of permission for the International Santali Conference and the last-minute change of venue could not be dismissed merely as a logistical issue.

The Chief Minister noted that the event was meant to celebrate the rich heritage and cultural legacy of the Santali community. Creating obstacles to such an occasion, he said, reflected insensitivity toward tribal brothers and sisters.

Majhi also observed that President Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in Odisha, symbolises the aspirations and pride of millions of people across the country.

Emphasising the significance of the presidency, he said the office of the President is the highest constitutional position in the country and stands above political differences while representing the dignity of the Constitution.

“Any action that undermines the sanctity of the office diminishes respect for the country’s constitutional framework,” Majhi said, adding that in a healthy democracy there should be no place for narrow political thinking and that programmes celebrating constitutional institutions and tribal heritage should be encouraged rather than obstructed.

In his post, Majhi wrote that the recent developments in Siliguri during the President’s visit had “deeply saddened the people of Odisha and the entire tribal community across India.” He added that, as a member of the Santhal community, the incident had caused a deep sense of anguish among him and the people of Odisha.