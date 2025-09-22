Odisha CM Confirms Puri-Balanga Victim Self-Immolated, Dying Declaration Recorded At AIIMS

BHUBANESWAR, Sept. 22: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday confirmed in the state Assembly that the Puri-Balanga victim had admitted to setting herself on fire, leading to her death while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. The revelation came in response to a query by BJD MLA Ananta Narayan Jena.

The minor girl, who succumbed to her injuries on August 2 this year had made a recorded dying declaration stating that she poured kerosene on herself and ignited the fire. Her statement was formally documented in the presence of both Delhi Court officials and AIIMS doctors before her passing.

“The victim underwent treatment for around 14 days at AIIMS New Delhi. Prior to her death, her statement was recorded by South District Court No-37, Saket, New Delhi under Section 183 of the BNS,” the CM’s written reply stated.

It further noted that the treating doctors at AIIMS had also recorded her dying declaration, both affirming that the minor had admitted to self-immolation.

In a major procedural step, the Balanga victim’s statement was officially recorded for the third time on July 30 at AIIMS, New Delhi, in the presence of a local magistrate. Authorities say this crucial documentation could play a significant role in concluding the ongoing investigation.

The case, which sparked nationwide outrage and intense public scrutiny, has now taken a decisive turn with the confirmation of the victim’s own testimony, potentially shaping both legal proceedings and public discourse surrounding the tragedy.