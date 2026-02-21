Odisha CM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Incentive For Girls From Weaker Sections Pursuing Graduation

Bhubaneswar: In a major push to promote higher education among girls from economically weaker sections, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced a financial incentive of Rs 20,000 at the time of admission into graduation courses and Rs 1,00,001 upon successful completion of their degree.

Presenting the Rs 3.10 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Majhi — who also holds the Finance portfolio — said the assistance would be provided under the newly introduced Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana. The upfront amount will be deposited in the name of eligible girl students from weaker sections when they enroll in undergraduate courses, while the larger incentive will be disbursed after graduation, creating both access and completion incentives.

The Budget outlines a broad rural transformation agenda anchored in the government’s “Samrudh Odisha” vision. Of the total outlay, programme expenditure has been pegged at Rs 1.80 lakh crore, while administrative expenditure is estimated at Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

A key highlight is the launch of Mission PoWaR (Power, Water and Roads), an integrated and time-bound initiative to ensure universal access to basic amenities in rural areas. The government has proposed Rs 44,309 crore for rural development programmes — a 13 per cent increase over the previous year.

Under the Chief Minister’s rural connectivity programme, Rs 3,491 crore has been earmarked to provide all-weather road access to unconnected habitations, while Rs 250 crore has been allocated for bridge construction under the Setu Bandhan scheme. Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside under Mission PoWaR specifically to connect road-less habitations. Complementary allocations include Rs 750 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 150 crore under PM-JANMAN, and Rs 220 crore for rural road maintenance.

On rural electrification, the government noted that while all revenue villages have been electrified, some hamlets remain uncovered. To bridge this gap, Rs 357 crore has been proposed under the Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana to strengthen power infrastructure and ensure last-mile connectivity.

The Budget also proposes Rs 200 crore under the “Vikshit Gaon Vikshit Odisha” initiative to create community assets, sports facilities, educational infrastructure and promote rural tourism.

In a significant employment push, Rs 5,575 crore has been allocated under a revamped rural employment programme aligned with the national employment guarantee framework, aimed at providing up to 125 days of wage employment to rural households. An additional Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked to complete ongoing works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. To curb distress migration, Rs 400 crore will be provided as additional support in migration-prone blocks across nine districts, alongside the launch of DALKHAI to promote sustainable livelihoods.

For tribal welfare, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for Phase-II of the Chief Minister’s Tribal Livelihood Mission, targeting 1.6 lakh families in 2026-27. The state has also proposed Rs 326 crore for the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

Safe drinking water remains a top priority. The government has committed to providing piped water to all rural households by March 2027, with Rs 1,495 crore under the Basudha scheme and Rs 7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. A new Rs 800 crore state support scheme will address incomplete and water quality-affected projects. Additionally, Rs 366 crore has been earmarked under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

Officials said the Budget seeks to bridge rural infrastructure gaps, strengthen livelihoods and lay the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth across Odisha’s villages.