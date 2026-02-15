Odisha Clears Rs 3 Lakh Crore Draft Budget, Signals Big Push on Welfare, Jobs And Regional Growth

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, is learnt to have approved a draft Budget exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore for 2026–27, marking a significant expansion in state spending with a focus on welfare delivery, employment generation and long-term economic growth.

The proposed outlay, cleared on Saturday evening, represents an increase over the 2025–26 Budget of Rs 2.9 lakh crore. The increase in outlay, according to experts, reflects the government’s intent to scale up capital investment alongside social sector commitments.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said details of the Cabinet decision will be made public during the upcoming session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, beginning February 17

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the financial statement on February 20.

A key highlight is expected to be the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER), positioned as a long-term growth engine for the state. The Union Budget has committed Rs 1,000 crore annually for five years toward the region’s development, and the state is expected to mirror this support.

The government’s vision is to develop the corridor into a $500-billion economic hub by 2047. The region’s current economic output is estimated at about $22 billion, with projections suggesting expansion to $35–45 billion by 2029, according to published industry assessments.

Farm welfare and women-centric schemes are likely to receive prominent allocations, continuing the state’s emphasis on social protection and income support.

Employment generation is expected to remain central to the Budget strategy, with policy thrusts across agriculture, MSMEs, tourism, technology and renewable energy. Youth skilling initiatives aimed at aligning education with industry demand are also expected to feature strongly.

Rural spending priorities are likely to include expanded irrigation coverage, improved water access, crop diversification and stronger agro-processing and cold-chain infrastructure to boost farm incomes.

The education sector is set to see enhanced allocations for school and higher education infrastructure, along with targeted programmes to increase girls’ participation in STEM streams. Vocational and technical training aligned with emerging industry requirements is expected to form a major pillar of the state’s workforce strategy.

Taken together, the draft Budget signals an attempt to balance welfare expansion with growth-oriented investment, as Odisha seeks to accelerate industrialisation while broadening the social safety net.