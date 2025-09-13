Odisha Class 3 Student Found Hiding Inside Box At School, Rescued After Four Hours

BHUBANESWAR: A Class 3 student of Jarda High School in Odisha’s Sundargarh district was rescued on Friday after being found inside a box where he had remained for nearly four hours. Initial reports suggested the boy was in critical condition, but the school authorities later clarified that he was safe.

According to sources, the boy had reportedly hidden inside the box out of fear after being assaulted by some senior hostel students. Teachers noticed his absence during class hours and launched a search across the school campus before eventually locating him.

“There was some among the students. One of them took shelter inside the box. It was not locked, as the box has no lock at all. The altercation student was hiding after being beaten by the hostel leader. His condition was normal and not critical,” said school headmaster Gangadhar Seth.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over student safety and supervision in government schools across the state.

Only last month, a similar case was reported from Keonjhar district, where a Class 2 girl at Anjar Government Upper Primary School spent the night trapped in an iron window grill after being locked inside her classroom. The child had attempted to squeeze through the window bars but got her head stuck, leaving her dangling throughout the night until villagers discovered her the next morning. She was later rescued and discharged from the district headquarters hospital after treatment.

Both incidents have triggered sharp reactions from parents and education activists, who have demanded stricter safety protocols and better monitoring in schools to prevent such lapses.