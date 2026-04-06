Odisha Clamps Down On Ageing Commercial Vehicles From Other States

Bhubaneswar: In a decisive push towards safer and cleaner roads, the Government of Odisha has prohibited the entry and operation of commercial vehicles older than 10 years registered outside the state.

The directive was finalised at a meeting of the State Transport Authority (STA) and rolled out under the supervision of Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena. Regional Transport Offices across Odisha have been tasked with enforcing the new norms on the ground.

Under the revised framework, overaged commercial vehicles from other states will be denied permission to ply within Odisha. The transport department has also decided to withhold fresh permits for such vehicles, while placing curbs on their ownership transfer and associated tax processes.

Authorities said the move targets long-standing concerns over road safety and environmental degradation. Older commercial vehicles, often lacking proper maintenance, have been linked to a higher risk of accidents, increased congestion on key routes, and elevated emission levels.

Officials further noted that the influx of poorly maintained vehicles from outside the state has been particularly problematic in high-traffic corridors. The latest restrictions are expected to tighten regulatory oversight and promote adherence to safety and emission standards.

“With this step, the state government aims to ease traffic pressure, cut down pollution, and ensure a safer commuting environment for the public,” said the commerce and transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.