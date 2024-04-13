Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar Gets Advanced Assistive Devices Library For Visually Impaired

Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Friday got an Advanced Assistive Devices Library (AADL) for the visually impaired. Jindal Gyan, the AADL, was launched by Bishnupada Sethy, Odisha government's Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department secretary, in the presence of Prashant Hota, JSP president and group head (CSR).

The new facility will cater specifically to the needs of the visually impaired.

Continuing its commitment to creating a more inclusive India, JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel and Power opened ‘Jindal Gyan.’

Speaking on the occasion, SSEPD principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi said the innovative efforts of JSP Foundation to empower visually impaired persons. "When we plan to give good devices to visually impaired persons, we have to search for them. This library offers highly advanced devices that can assist in choosing the most suitable option. I am confident that this library will greatly improve the lives of individuals with visual impairments, making their daily tasks more manageable and enjoyable,” he said.

JSP president and group head Prashant Hota said, “Inspired by the vision of Smt. Shallu Jindal ji, Chairperson, JSP Foundation, we always envision building an inclusive India. This library is one of our small efforts in this direction. We are optimistic that this library will serve as a model for making a positive impact on the lives of visually impaired individuals in Bhubaneswar.”

The library promotes inclusion and independence among the visually impaired community by utilising advanced technology, which also increases accessibility. It offers a wide range of over 100 advanced assistive devices, including speech recognition devices, mobility aids, and communication devices, which are sourced from different regions in India and abroad.

Visually impaired individuals can use the latest devices to enhance their quality of life, encompassing daily needs, education and health. Professionals will provide training to ensure proper use of the devices. In addition to facilitating exposure and access to affordable Assistive Technology (AT) solutions for the visually impaired Divyangs, the library will also support the research and development of a diverse range of assistive technologies to empower those with visual impairments. Audio books on a wide range of subjects developed by WE4YOU, a special campaign, will also be accessible at this library.