Odisha Cabinet Withdraws Amendment Proposal Amid Opposition Pressure

Bhubanwswar: Apparently coming under intense pressure from the opposition parties, the Odisha Cabinet haired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal for withdrawal of the earlier cabinet nod for amendment of the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation.

On November 14, 2023, the Cabinet had approved the proposal to amend the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 on the basis of the recommendation of the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) in its meeting dated July 11, 2023.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress had then opposed the Cabinet’s decision saying it was an attempt to grab tribal lands by non-tribals.

On November 24, it was decided in the cabinet meeting that the matter be referred back to the TAC for reconsideration.

On Monday, the Cabinet approved the proposal for withdrawal of the cabinet decision on the proposed amendment of the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation.