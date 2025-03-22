Odisha Cabinet Approves 10 Key Proposals, Including Ayushman Bharat Implementation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday approved ten significant proposals aimed at improving healthcare, infrastructure, and employment in the state. The decisions were announced by the Chief Minister in the Assembly on Friday, marking a crucial step in policy advancement.

One of the most impactful decisions taken by the Odisha Cabinet is the approval of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) for the state. This move will bring over 3.46 crore people under the central government’s flagship health insurance scheme, offering them free healthcare services.

The adoption of Ayushman Bharat represents a shift from the state’s previous Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), aligning Odisha’s healthcare policies with the national framework. The government has assured that all necessary infrastructure will be developed to ensure the seamless implementation of the program, ultimately enhancing access to quality medical treatment for economically weaker sections.

In a bid to strengthen connectivity across Odisha, the Cabinet has approved the State Road Policy. This initiative focuses on the development of both rural and urban road networks, improving transportation facilities, and fostering economic growth. The policy is expected to play a vital role in boosting trade, commerce, and accessibility in remote areas.

The Cabinet also made amendments to the employment policy concerning the families of deceased government employees. These changes aim to provide greater job security and financial relief to affected families, ensuring they receive necessary support from the government.

Additionally, the government decided to extend the validity of the One-Time Settlement Scheme introduced by the Water Resources Department. This scheme, designed for the collection of water tax arrears from central and state Public Sector Units (PSUs), private, industrial, commercial, and other establishments, has now been extended until May 31, 2025. This extension aims to facilitate better compliance and revenue collection while providing businesses with an opportunity to clear outstanding dues.