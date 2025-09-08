Odisha Bus Conductor Forces Two Minor Boys To Travel 25 Km Extra Over Rs 10 Fare

BHUBANESWAR: A government-run ‘Mukhyamantri Bus’ conductor in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district forced two schoolboys to travel nearly 25 kilometres beyond their destination because they could not pay their combined fare of ₹10. The service runs from villages to block headquarters and the fare is ₹5 per passenger.

The victims, an 11-year-old Class VI student from Baishinga, and his cousin, a Class VII student from Nadpur, had boarded the bus from Nadpur Chhak on Sunday afternoon to reach Baishinga. Unable to pay the fare, the boys assured conductor Pratap Baitha of Dariha that the father of one of them would clear the amount upon arrival at Baishinga bus stand.

When the bus reached Baishinga, the father was not at the stop. The conductor refused to let them get down and compelled them to continue until the last stop at Kanthi in Kalama— nearly 25 km away.

For two long hours, the frightened boys remained stranded far from home. They were reunited with their families only when the bus made its return journey to Baishinga. Shocked locals and family members confronted the conductor at Baishinga market, where he was forced to apologise publicly after being reprimanded by angry villagers.

The incident has sparked outrage in the district, with many questioning the lack of empathy shown to children over such a trivial sum. Locals described the ordeal as “cruel and inhuman,” pointing out that a government service meant to serve the poor and vulnerable had instead endangered the safety of two minors.