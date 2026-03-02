Odisha BJP’s 16 Nomination Sets Trigger Buzz Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

Bhubaneswar: The political temperature in Odisha rose on Monday after the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) purchased as many as 16 sets of nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, setting off intense speculation in political circles.

Chief Whip of the ruling party Saroj Pradhan, accompanied by Ashrit Pattnaik, Dushmanta Swain, Raghunath Jagadala and Pratap Nayak, procured the nomination forms from the office of the Returning Officer at the Assembly premises.

Pradhan clarified that the purchase of multiple nomination sets should not be misconstrued.

“Today, for the Rajya Sabha elections, we have obtained the nomination papers from the Election Officer. Once our Central Parliamentary Board announces the candidates, we will proceed with filing the nominations. We have taken 16 sets of nomination papers,” he said.

Though the BJP has the required numerical strength in the Odisha Assembly to comfortably secure two Rajya Sabha seats, the unusually high number of nomination sets has fuelled discussions about the party’s possible strategy. In parliamentary practice, candidates often file multiple sets of nomination papers as a precautionary measure to avoid rejection due to technical discrepancies. However, political observers believe the move could also indicate internal consultations over more than one aspirant.

Sources within the party suggest that several senior leaders and organisational figures are in the fray, with the final decision resting with the BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board in New Delhi. The leadership is expected to weigh factors such as regional representation, caste and community balance, organisational contribution and national strategy before announcing the nominees.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha have assumed significance in the backdrop of shifting political equations in the state following the BJP’s recent electoral gains. With the party keen on strengthening its presence in the Upper House, the selection of candidates is being closely watched not only within the state but also at the national level.

The election process will begin once the notification is issued, after which candidates will formally file their nominations. The scrutiny of papers and withdrawal of candidature will follow as per the schedule laid down by the Election Commission of India.

As anticipation builds over the Central Parliamentary Board’s decision, the BJP’s move to procure 16 nomination sets has added an element of intrigue to what is otherwise expected to be a straightforward contest. Political observers believe the coming days will offer clarity on the party’s final choices and its broader strategy for representation in the Upper House.

