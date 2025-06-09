Odisha BJP Plans Statewide Outreach To Celebrate Mohan Majhi Government’s One Year In Office

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday convened a crucial meeting of its legislators at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar to plan a massive statewide outreach to mark the first anniversary of its government in the state.

Chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, the meeting focused on devising a comprehensive outreach strategy to publicise the government’s achievements over the past year and reinforce the party’s grassroots presence.

The BJP formed its government in Odisha under the leadership of Mohan Majhi on June 12, 2024, after securing a decisive victory over the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal in the Assembly elections.

Party sources said the legislators reviewed the government’s milestones and discussed future plans aimed at accelerating development and ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes reach every corner of the state. The MLAs were instructed to actively engage with the public and highlight key initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led government since it assumed office.

“The government’s achievements will be effectively communicated to the people at the grassroots level. The party organisation will play a pivotal role in connecting with the public and making development visible on the ground,” said Bhatli MLA Irasish Acharya after the meeting.

Acharya further added, “In the past one year, Odisha has witnessed significant transformation — much of which remained elusive in the previous 24 years. It is important for the people to know about the state’s progress as well as the achievements of the Central government over the last 11 years.”

The meeting came a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a high-level interaction with his council of ministers, MPs, and MLAs. In that session, the Chief Minister directed party functionaries and public representatives to intensify public outreach efforts and ensure that government schemes are effectively implemented at the grassroots level.

Echoing similar sentiments, Birmaharajpur MLA Raghunath Jagadala said, “This is not about celebration. Eleven out of the 21 promises made by the BJP before coming to power have already been fulfilled. We are analysing how to improve public service delivery further and identify areas needing urgent attention.”