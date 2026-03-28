Odisha: BJP MLA Faces Allegation of Firing During Ram Navami Processions

Bhubaneswar: Festivities marking Ram Navami in Odisha were marred by allegations of gunfire, instances of hooliganism, and widespread traffic violations, raising concerns over public safety and crowd management during large-scale religious processions.

The most serious allegation emerged from Titlagarh, where local BJP MLA Nabin Kumar Jain was accused of firing shots during a Ram Navami shobha yatra. According to preliminary reports, the legislator allegedly discharged blank rounds while participating in the procession, triggering panic among attendees.

Though the firing was reportedly non-lethal, the incident occurred amid a dense gathering of devotees, prompting questions over adherence to safety protocols and the use of firearms in public religious events. No official statement confirming legal action had been issued at the time of filing this report.

Elsewhere in the State, including the capital Bhubaneswar, celebrations witnessed massive participation, with large processions, bike rallies, and public gatherings across multiple localities. While the day largely reflected religious fervour and enthusiasm, several incidents of alleged indiscipline were reported.

Eyewitness accounts and local reports indicated that groups of youths engaged in risky motorcycle stunts, flouted traffic norms, and disrupted vehicular movement on major roads. These actions not only caused inconvenience to commuters but also posed significant threats to public safety.

The state administration had, ahead of the festival, issued detailed guidelines and deployed security personnel to ensure orderly celebrations. Authorities had stressed the need for discipline, particularly during processions and rallies, and had warned against any form of lawlessness.

However, the scale of participation—marked by high-decibel processions and large bike convoys—appears to have stretched enforcement capacities in several areas, complicating real-time crowd and traffic management.

The developments have triggered renewed debate in different circles over the regulation of public processions and accountability mechanisms, especially involving elected representatives, even as authorities are expected to review the incidents and take appropriate action.