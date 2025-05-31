Odisha BJP Leader Among Four Missing As Vehicle Plunges Into Teesta River In Sikkim

Bhubaneswar: At least four tourists from Odisha, including BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary Itishree Jena, remain missing after their vehicle plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta river between Chungthang and Munshithang in north Sikkim’s Mangan district on Thursday evening.

Despite extensive rescue operations throughout Friday, there has been no trace of the missing individuals. The search efforts have been severely hampered by heavy rainfall and continuous landslides in the region, which have disrupted access routes and posed risks to rescue teams.

A major concern now is the rising water level of the Teesta river, which is compounding the already challenging conditions. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as weather conditions show no signs of improvement.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the Odisha government has dispatched a two-member team of senior transport officials to Sikkim. The team — comprising additional transport commissioner Deeptiranjan Patra and joint transport commissioner Bikash Choudhury — is currently stationed in Gangtok to coordinate with local authorities, assess the ground situation, and facilitate the safe return of affected Odia tourists.

The intervention came following direct instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has prioritised the safety and repatriation of stranded Odia citizens.

Among those rescued are two minor boys from Odisha, both of whom were found in critical condition and have been admitted to Gangtok Hospital. The visiting Odisha officials have met with hospital authorities and are closely monitoring the children’s health, ensuring they receive the required medical care.

“Around 11 persons, including BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary Itishree Jena and her family members, had travelled to Gangtok from Jajpur Road in two vehicles. Unfortunately, one of the vehicles skidded off the road and fell into the river. Her younger son and nephew have been rescued in critical condition, and rescue operations are ongoing to trace the rest,” said BJP leader Akash Dasnayak.

As the search operation continues under difficult circumstances, families back home in Odisha wait in anxious hope for positive news from Sikkim.