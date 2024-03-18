Odisha: BJP has Finalised Candidates’ List of Parliamentary, Assembly Seats, Says Ex-Union minister

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said his party had made full preparation of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha and the short-listing process of the probable candidates had been completed.

He informed that names of the selected candidates will be sent to the party high command today and the names of selected nominees for parliamentary and assembly constituencies will be announced from New Delhi by the party president JP Nadda.

Sources in the Odisha unit of the BJP said it had already chalked out its strategy for all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. The state election committee of the BJP met here on Saturday and discussions were held on the candidates for the assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting, chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, made seat-wise discussions and deliberated on the applications of prospective candidates.

Saffron party’s Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said, "All discussions on how to connect with people, vehicles and other aspects including management were held. We have enough time and the names of candidates will also be announced."

The BJP has decided to reach out to 1 crore people in Odisha with the letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the suspense of a possible BJP- Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continued on Sunday with both the parties observing a mysterious silence over it. No leader from either side came forward to share information on the progress with regard to the proposed coalition.

In fact, the BJP and BJD, until recently key rivals in state politics, are trying to forge an alliance. Though top leaderships of both parties are reportedly pushing for the alliance, grassroots workers and ticket aspirants of the two parties are opposing the coalition proposition, arguing that such an arrangement is “illogical” and will demoralize the BJP and BJP’s rank and file .

Union minister Amit Shah, in an interview to a national television channel on Friday, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s national president JP Nadda will take a decision on Odisha affairs.”