Odisha BJP Demands Action Against BJD Leader Pradeep Majhi For Unsavoury Remarks On Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha against the ruling Biju Janata Dal’s Nabarangpur parliamentary seat candidate Pradeep Majhi for his “unsavoury remarks’ based on Union home minister Amit Shah’s doctored video.

The saffron party demanded an investigation by the CEO into Majhi’s controversial statements based on a doctored video. The saffron party also demanded the immediate arrest of the BJD leader.

A delegation of the BJP leaders, including Dilip Mallick, met the CEO and furnished all evidence related to the BJD leader’s speech at a public meeting in Malkangiri where his party leader V Karthikeyan Pandian was sharing the dais. Majhi, a tribal leader, allegedly told the crowd that the BJP would do away with all reservations if it came to power for the third term at Centre.

The BJP alleged that Congress is behind such doctored videos while BJD leader Pradeep Majhi has been spreading misinformation using these fake videos at the time of elections to draw political mileage.

The BJP further alleged that as the BJD is haunted by fears of an electoral debacle, it is indulging in such mischief to spread lies about political biggies to mislead people.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Dilip Mallick said, "The BJD and its leaders including V Karthikeyan Pandian, Nabarangpur MP nominee Pradeep Majhi and others are struck by fears of losing the electoral battle and that is why they have been adopting mischievous means and spreading all kinds of lies at the time of elections.”

He added that the BJD has stooped so low to win elections that it took the help of a doctored video made on Union minister Amit Shah.

“Pradeep Majhi should be arrested immediately for such damaging mischief against the home minister,” he demanded.

However, no comments were received from Pradeep Majhi, BJD and Congress.