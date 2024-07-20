Odisha: BJP declares to uphold ‘Odia Asmita,’ fulfill all poll promises

Puri(Odisha): The second-day of the two-day Odisha state BJP national executive meeting marked the party adopting a political resolution declaring to uphold “Odia Asmita” (Odia pride) as its cardinal principle while serving the state.

The political resolution, among others, also declared to fulfill all the electoral promises the BJP made in its election manifesto under the leadership of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.



The resolution came down heavily upon the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik. It said though the regional party ruled for nearly 25 years; it could not address the pressing issues of development, unemployment, distress migration, problems facing the agriculture sector and meet other key requirements for benefits of the common people.



“Twenty five years is a big period which is quite enough for a party to bring all-round development of the state. However, the previous BJD government wasted this opportunity. Its ruled was marked by corruption, nepotism and blatant loot of state’s mineral resources,” read the resolution.



The party promised the people to provide a clean, transparent, performing and popular government so as to take the state to new heights of development by 2036.

In 2036, Odisha will observe its centenary year. In 1936, Odisha was born as a separate state on linguistic basis.

Speaking to reporters after the second executive, party’s senior leader and revenue minister Suresh Pujari said, “Today, our party adopted a crucial political resolution in which we declared to uphold Odia Asmita as our cardinal principle. Besides, we declared to provide people a corruption-free, clean and transparent governance system.”



Pujari alleged that the previous government would loot at least Rs 50,000 crore every year in the name of 5T (Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time, and Transformation). Besides, the health and education system was completely destroyed in the state and the security of women was in peril.



“Today, while discussing the 25 years of misrule of the BJD government, we resolved to make Odisha the most developed state by 2036. All our party leaders and workers were advised to work hard to ensure that the party gets a chance to serve the state for the next 25 years and beyond, a target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said state BJD president Manmohan Samal.

