Odisha BJP Chalks Out Strategy For Double Anniversary Celebrations

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a crucial strategy meeting at its state headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Monday to finalise plans for upcoming celebrations marking 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and one year of the party’s rule in Odisha under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Senior leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, co-in-charge Lata Usendi, party office bearers, spokespersons, heads of different wings, and district unit chiefs attended the meeting.

According to party sources, the BJP is gearing up to launch an extensive outreach campaign across Odisha ahead of the double anniversary. The campaign will see party workers visiting villages and communities to highlight the achievements of both the state and central governments over the past year and decade respectively.

“A brainstorming session was held today to devise strategies for strengthening grassroots connections and informing people about the milestones achieved by the ‘double-engine sarkar.’ The party will also release a performance report detailing the progress made since coming to power in Odisha,” Samir Mohanty, senior BJP leader, said.

The BJP-led Odisha government had made 21 commitments to the people during the 2024 general elections. Of these, 11 promises have already been fulfilled, party leaders claimed during the meeting.

As part of the anniversary plans, state-level programmes will be held between June 12 and June 15, with a massive statewide campaign scheduled to begin on June 9. The party has set an ambitious target to reach out to nearly one crore families through this outreach initiative.

Programmes will also be organised at the district, block, and panchayat levels, ensuring widespread public engagement ahead of the double anniversary.

On June 12, 2024, the BJP had formed a government in Odisha with Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time tribal MLA from Keonjhar, taking oath as Chief Minister of the state.