Odisha: BJD Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 100 Units Free Electricity, Rs 25k Marriage Assistance

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday evening released its poll manifesto in which it promised free electricity to domestic consumers upto 100 units, Rs 14,000 and Rs 12,000 yearly stipend respectively to girl students and boys pursuing graduation courses under Nua-O (New Odisha) scheme.

The manifesto declared to bring government officials under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana which offers free healthcare upto 5 lakh for male members and 10 lakhs for females of a family.

Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be extended Rs 15 lakh interest-free loan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while releasing the manifesto, said the government would spend Rs 10,000 crore for empowerment of youths.

“The manifesto focuses on empowerment of youth, farmers, women and weaker sections of the society. We will bring a separate youth budget which will be new of its kind in the country,” said Naveen.

The CM also Odisha will be made the country’s number one state by 1934, two years before it celebrates its centenary year in 2036.

The manifesto also promised Rs 25,000 marriage assistance for the marriage ceremony of girls.

The party declared to make the pilgrim city Puri an international city.