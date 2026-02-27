Odisha BDO Treks 3 Km To Remote Hill Village, Flags Acute Lack Of Basic Amenities

Bhubaneswar: In a rare on-ground intervention, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Daspalla in Odisha trekked nearly three kilometres uphill to reach a remote tribal hamlet in Nayagarh district, only to find residents living without basic civic amenities.

Sarat Mallick, the BDO of Daspalla block, undertook the arduous climb to Gambhariganda village under Kulurukumpa panchayat in Nayagarh district to personally assess long-pending grievances flagged by villagers. The settlement, perched on a hill and cut off from motorable access, is home to over 40 residents.

Officials said the visit exposed glaring gaps in basic infrastructure. Villagers alleged they have been living without access to safe drinking water, electricity and proper housing facilities for years, despite repeated representations to authorities.

Accompanied by assistant engineer Sanatan Bhol, panchayat executive officer Madhab Pradhan and local sarpanch Ashok Nayak, Mallick navigated the steep terrain to verify the situation on the ground.

“For the first time in my service career, I have climbed a hill to visit such a remote area. The problems of the villagers will be addressed at the earliest,” Mallick said after the visit, assuring prompt administrative intervention.

While Odisha has made significant strides in rural connectivity and welfare delivery in recent years, several habitations continue to remain beyond the effective reach of basic services.

Officials indicated that a detailed report would be prepared following the visit, and necessary steps would be initiated to provide essential amenities to the village. The administration’s response in the coming weeks will be closely watched by residents and local observers alike.