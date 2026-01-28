Odisha Bandh Called By Farmers’ Body ‘A Super Flop’: Minister Patra

Bhubaneswar: Food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday termed the Odisha bandh called by the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) a “super flop,” asserting that it failed to elicit any meaningful participation from farmers across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Patra said the protest found no resonance among genuine cultivators. “Not a single real farmer came out on the streets. There were no road blockades or protests by cultivators anywhere in Odisha,” he said, claiming that the bandh lacked grassroots support.

The minister attributed the poor response to farmers’ confidence in the state government and accused the organisation of attempting to mislead the public. “Such attempts have fallen flat. Farmers are standing firmly with the government,” he added.

Citing the state’s paddy procurement progress, Patra said operations were proceeding smoothly across Odisha. As of Tuesday, a total of 37.91 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured.

He further informed that more than Rs 8,000 crore has already been transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts. While procurement has concluded in several districts, it is nearing completion in the remaining ones, he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the farming community, the minister maintained that procurement was being carried out in a transparent and systematic manner, ensuring timely payments and minimal inconvenience to farmers.

“The bandh had no impact because farmers are satisfied. It was a super flop, and farmers are with the state government,” Patra said.