Odisha Attracts ₹1.67 Lakh Crore Investment Through Roadshows

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is accelerating its transition from a resource-driven economy to a future-ready industrial hub, with investor roadshows in Hyderabad and Kolkata yielding investment commitments of ₹1.67 lakh crore and the potential to create 1.46 lakh jobs, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday.

Traditionally anchored in steel, mining and heavy industries, the state is now sharpening its focus on high-growth, technology-led sectors such as IT and ITES, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, technical textiles, chemicals, plastics, packaging and recycling, signalling a decisive shift in its industrial strategy.

“Yahi samaya hai, sahi samaya hai (This is the right time). We welcome investors operating in new-edge sectors. Come and invest in Odisha and be a part of a future-ready economy,” Majhi said after the successful Kolkata roadshow.

The momentum was evident during the Odisha Investors’ Meets held in Hyderabad in December 2025 and Kolkata in January 2026, organised under the Chief Minister’s leadership to showcase opportunities across emerging sectors. Across the two cities, six sector-specific roundtable discussions were conducted, drawing participation from 123 industry leaders.

In Hyderabad, the discussions focused on pharmaceuticals and aerospace and defence, while Kolkata hosted roundtables on hosiery, apparel accessories and technical textiles; metal ancillaries, downstream and engineering goods; plastics, chemicals, packaging and recycling; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology.

According to the state government, the strong investor response reflects growing confidence in Odisha’s policy stability, infrastructure push and reform-oriented governance. The outreach aligns with the national Purvodaya vision, Odisha’s goal of becoming Samruddha Odisha by 2036, and contributing to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Highlighting the state’s infrastructure strengths, Majhi said Odisha offers an end-to-end industrial ecosystem—from innovation and production to logistics and global connectivity. The state operates key ports at Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, Bahuda and Inchudi–Subarnarekha, alongside expanding air connectivity and a robust road network.

Investors also benefit from dedicated industrial parks, MSME parks and special economic zones offering plug-and-play facilities. To support emerging industries with skilled manpower, the state plans to set up three additional world-class skill centres in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Berhampur, aimed at balanced regional development.

“Come to Odisha and be a part of this success story,” the Chief Minister reiterated, positioning the state as an increasingly attractive investment destination in eastern India.