Odisha Assembly Speaker Rejects No-Trust Motion Moved by Congress

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Monday rejected a no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the Mohan Majhi government, citing non-compliance with procedural norms.

The Congress had submitted the notice of no-confidence on September 18, the opening day of the monsoon session. However, the Speaker clarified that the notice did not satisfy provisions under Rule 117(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Assembly.

“The Congress Legislature Party leader submitted the notice at 12.47 pm on September 18. I had directed the Assembly Secretary to bring the matter to the House the following day. But as the House was not in order, the notice lapsed under the rules,” Padhy announced when the House reassembled at 4 pm.

The morning session, like the previous three days, was disrupted by the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which demanded immediate discussion on the alleged shortage of fertilizers for farmers.

Angered by the Speaker’s decision, Congress legislators led by CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam staged a protest under the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises, raising slogans against the government.

“We feel the Speaker’s decision is undemocratic. Our legitimate right to move a no-confidence motion has been denied. The Majhi government, which has failed on all fronts, would have been exposed had the discussion taken place,” said Congress MLAs Dr Rajan Ekka and Ashok Mohanty.

After three days of disruptions, the House finally witnessed normalcy on Monday. Legislative business resumed with both ruling BJP and opposition members participating in the debate on the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Congress lawmakers charged the ruling BJP and opposition has a tacit understanding to deny the Congress its rightful opportunity in the House to raise issues.

“After we walked out of the House in protest against rejection of the no-trust motion, the House is running smoothly now. The BJD which was up in arms against the treasury bench members now appears completely pacified. This indicates that both the parties have entered into a kind of mutual understanding to help each other in the House,” alleged CLP leader Kadam.

The monsoon session of the Assembly, which has got only seven working days, will conclude on September 25.