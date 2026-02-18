Odisha Assembly Paralysed as Opposition Protests Alleged Paddy Procurement Irregularities

Bhubaneswar: Proceedings of the Odisha Legislative Assembly were repeatedly disrupted on Wednesday as Opposition parties mounted a noisy protest over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement, forcing the House to be adjourned till 4 pm on the second day of the Budget Session.

Soon after the House assembled, members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress stormed the Well, accusing the government of large-scale mismanagement in paddy mandis across the state. Raising slogans, legislators displayed bundles of paddy inside the chamber in a symbolic demonstration of what they described as mounting distress among farmers.

Senior BJD leader Romanch Ranjan Biswal drew attention by entering the House carrying a bundle of paddy on his head, while other Opposition members placed paddy on the reporters’ table, escalating the protest and demanding immediate corrective measures to address procurement delays.

Repeated appeals by Speaker Surama Padhy to restore order went unheeded as sloganeering continued. With the uproar making it impossible to transact scheduled business, the Speaker first adjourned the House till 11:30 am.

When proceedings resumed, the Opposition renewed its protest, triggering fresh scenes of disorder and forcing another adjournment till 4 pm.

According to the day’s listed agenda, discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Budget address was to commence on Wednesday and continue the following day. However, the persistent stalemate has cast doubt over the smooth conduct of the remaining Budget Session, with legislative business overshadowed by the standoff over procurement concerns.



