Odisha Assembly Clears Appropriation Bill

Bhubaneswar: Amid a walkout by the opposition MLAs, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed an appropriation Bill, allowing the state government to spend Rs 3.10 lakh crore from its consolidated fund during the financial year 2026-27.

Speaking in favour of the Bill, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the budget estimation for 2026-27 is Rs 3.10 lakh crore, which is 7 per cent more than the budget estimates made for the financial year 2025-26.

Out of the total outlay, Rs 1.80 lakh crore has been earmarked for Programme Expenditure, which is about 58 per cent of the total budget estimates, he said.

The capital outlay of Rs 72,100 crore estimated in this budget is 6.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and 23.3 per cent of the state budget, which is one of the highest among all major States in the country, Majhi said.

According to the budget estimates for 2026-27, the GSDP is estimated to be Rs 11.07 lakh crore. It was also estimated that the state would grow at a rate of 8 per cent or more in the coming year, he said.

Majhi said the state's fiscal deficit will be limited to 3.5 per cent of GSDP for the year 2026-27. Thus, the annual budget, 2026-27, would be Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) compliant, he stated.

The chief minister also informed the House that his government has made a provision of Rs 42,492 crore for agriculture and allied sectors in the budget 2026-27, which is 12.3 per cent more than the last budget allocation.

Several members including Ranendra Pratap Swain, Niranjan Pujari and Arun Kumar Sahoo from BJD, Tara Prasad Bahinipati from Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy, Sidhant Mohapatra, Irasish Acharya and Santosh Khatua from the treasury bench participated in the discussion on the Bill.

However, the opposition members staged a walkout when the chief minister was making his statement in the House.