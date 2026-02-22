Odisha Approves Rs 44,241 Crore Investment Across 10 Projects

Bhubaneswar: In a significant push for industrial expansion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved investment proposals worth Rs 44,241 crore across 10 projects spanning eight districts, with the potential to generate 8,765 jobs.

The proposals were cleared at the 44th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), underscoring the state government’s focus on renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and semiconductor-linked infrastructure.

A substantial share of the investment is directed toward renewable energy, particularly pumped-storage hydropower projects aimed at strengthening grid stability and facilitating the large-scale integration of green energy. Four such projects received approval:

Adani Hydro Energy Twelve Ltd will invest Rs 9,731.47 crore in Nayagarh.

Sangamam CD Hydro Consortium has proposed a Rs 9,000 crore project in Koraput.

Greenko OR01 IREP Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 7,506.94 crore in Kalahandi.

Jindal Green PSP Two Pvt Ltd plans to invest Rs 3,711.56 crore in Deogarh.

Together, these projects signal Odisha’s growing prominence as a renewable energy hub in eastern India.

In the semiconductor segment, ASP Semicon Private Ltd will set up a semiconductor memory chip module manufacturing facility in Khordha with an investment of Rs 4,620 crore. The unit is expected to create 2,500 direct jobs and strengthen the state’s participation in India’s emerging electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Khordha will also see the establishment of a Rs 1,050 crore integrated high-performance magnet manufacturing unit by Magnova Private Ltd. The project is poised to enhance Odisha’s footprint in advanced materials and rare earth applications—sectors of strategic importance to clean energy and electronics.

Diversifying the industrial portfolio further, Bharat Forge Ltd has proposed a Rs 3,000 crore facility in Dhenkanal to manufacture automotive, aerospace, and defence components. The project is expected to generate 1,000 employment opportunities and reinforce the state’s ambitions in high-value engineering.

In southern Odisha, NCL Industries Ltd will invest Rs 2,000 crore in Koraput, while Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd will establish an integrated cement plant in Malkangiri with an identical investment of Rs 2,000 crore. Together, the two projects are projected to create around 2,000 jobs and deepen industrialisation in the region.

Additionally, Shreetech Data Limited-CLS will invest Rs 1,622 crore to develop a cable landing station in Puri, strengthening telecom and digital infrastructure along the eastern coast and supporting the state’s growing data and connectivity needs.

With a calibrated focus on renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure, the latest round of approvals reflects Odisha’s effort to position itself as a competitive destination for next-generation industries while generating employment across regions.