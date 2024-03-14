Odisha Announces 4 Percent DA Hike For Govt Employees And Pensioners

The Odisha government on Thursday announced a 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for the state government employees.

This hike will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.

The state government announced a 4 per cent additional dose of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) in favour of the state government employees and pensioners, respectively to enhance the rate from 46 percent to 50 percent.

The enhanced DA and TI will be paid from 01.01.2024 retrospectively, an official release read.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance to 50 per cent of the basic pay, benefitting over one crore central government employees and pensioners.

The DA hike was effective from January 1, 2024. Besides the DA, the Centre also increased HRA for the employees.

Announcing the same, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, “The DA hike will cost the exchequer Rs 12,868 crore.”

The Centre also increased dearness relief by 4 percent.