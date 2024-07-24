Odisha: 2 teachers suspended after 30 students fall ill following consumption of expired tablets

BHUBANESWAR: School authorities on Tuesday suspended two lady teachers in connection with consumption of expired iron tablets by some students.



On Monday, 30 students of a government primary school at Lockpada in Paradip city had fallen sick after consuming expired iron tablets.

The suspended teachers were identified as headmistress Manjulata Samal and assistant teacher Diptee Swain.

The authorities also issued a show-cause notice to two other assistant teachers in connection with the incident.

The state health department has seized more than thousand strips of expired medicines in the school.

As per reports, after the mid-day meal, the teachers distributed the iron tablets among more than 100 students of the school. A few hours later, a few students complained of vomiting, abdominal pain and nausea. The affected students were rushed to the local Atharbanki hospital for treatment.

Enraged over the incident, parents of the students and locals on Monday locked the school and detained its headmistress while blaming the administration for supplying expired iron tablets to the institution.