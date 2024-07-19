Odisha: 2-Day State BJP Executive Meeting Begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Buoyed by its astounding success in the recently held Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a strategy to have a long stint in power in the state. On Friday, the saffron party leaders participating in the two-day state executive meeting at Puri, expressed their confidence that the BJP has a chance to serve the state for the next 25 years for its “pro-poor,” “good governance” and “uncompromising fight” against corruption and nepotism.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda who along with central leaders Vijayapal Singh Tomar and Lata Ushendi joined the executive meeting exhorted the party workers to work hard to win the “trust and faith” of people.



“People of Odisha have blessed us to serve them as they were fed up with the corrupt rule of the previous government (BJD government headed by Naveen Patnaik). We got over 40 per cent votes in the recently held assembly elections and won 20 of 21 Lok Sabha seats. Now, the onus is on us to run the government efficiently, strengthen the organisation and reach out to every citizen of the state with government services,” said Nadda.



The BJP president said the BJP was all set to serve the people of Odisha for the next 25 years and beyond as the other political parties have lost the faith and trust of the people.



The executive meeting adopted a political resolution declaring “clean,” “transparent” and “efficient governance.”



Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state president Manmohan Samal, all the BJP Lok Sabha members and MLAs, executive body members joined the meeting.



Speaking to reporters after the first day’s meeting, deputy chief minister Prabhati Parida said all the participants thanked the Odisha government for its achievements in the first one month.



“All the members appreciated the accomplishments of the Mohan Majhi government in the first one month. We have tried to fulfill some of the major poll promises and efforts are on to address some burning issues concerning the people’s interests. More deliberations on the BJP’s political activities as well as ensuring good governance to people will take place on Saturday,” said Parida.





