Odia Youth Among Victims Of Kurnool Bus Inferno

BHUBANESWAR: An Odia youth was among those who perished in the tragic bus fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, where a Bengaluru-bound sleeper coach was reduced to ashes after colliding with a motorcycle.

The victim has been identified as Kengua Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ambadola village under Muniguda block in Rayagada district of Odisha.

According to reports, Deepak had been staying with his sister in Hyderabad and was travelling to Bengaluru on October 23 to take up a job in the IT sector when the fatal accident occurred.

Authorities confirmed his identity through DNA testing, following which the body was handed over to his grieving family. Deepak was their only son. Locals in Ambadola have urged the Odisha government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family.

The horrific crash occurred near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district on Friday morning, when the private bus carrying around 40 passengers caught fire moments after hitting a motorcycle.

Over 20 people lost their lives, many trapped inside as the bus doors jammed and flames spread rapidly, leaving little chance for escape.