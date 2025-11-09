Odia Sprinter Amiya Mallick to Marry Physiotherapist Shweta Venkat Attilli on November 22

Bhubaneswar: National-level sprinter Amiya Mallick, one of Odisha’s most celebrated track athletes, is set to tie the knot with his longtime companion and physiotherapist Shweta Venkat Attilli later this month. The wedding is scheduled for November 22 in Mumbai, where Shweta’s family is based.

Shweta currently serves as the lead physiotherapist at the Sports Science Centre located within Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium complex. It was during Amiya’s training sessions at the stadium that the two first met. What began as a professional association soon blossomed into a friendship and later deepened into a relationship — culminating in their upcoming marriage.

Amiya Mallick, who began his sprinting career on the very tracks of Kalinga Stadium, has represented India in the 100-metre and 200-metre events, earning accolades at both national and international levels. Known for his discipline and determination, the sprinter has been a key figure in Odisha’s athletics circuit and a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the state.

The upcoming wedding marks a joyous new chapter in Amiya’s life as he continues to balance his sporting ambitions with his personal journey ahead.