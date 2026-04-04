Odia Signage Mandatory: Odisha Warns Of Fines Up To Rs 20,000 For Non-Compliance

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday announced stringent enforcement measures to ensure that all shops and commercial establishments prominently display their signboards in the Odia language, with penalties of up to Rs 20,000 for violations.

The directive, issued by the state’s labour and employees’ state insurance department, mandates that the name boards of all establishments be written clearly and correctly in Odia, in line with provisions under the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act.

As per Section 35 of the Act, non-compliance will attract graded penalties. First-time offenders will face fines ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, while repeat violations will invite steeper penalties of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

The enforcement drive coincides with the ongoing ‘Odia Paksha’ celebrations, during which authorities have launched a statewide awareness campaign to sensitise business owners about the legal requirement. Officials across districts, including Bhubaneswar, have been directed to engage with shopkeepers and ensure compliance within the stipulated deadline of April 7.

Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the initiative aims to promote the use of the Odia language in public spaces and reinforce its cultural and administrative significance. He added that enforcement teams have been instructed to first prioritise awareness before initiating penal action against defaulters.

The department has also called upon citizens to play an active role in the campaign by reporting establishments that fail to comply with the directive. Complaints can be lodged with local labour authorities for appropriate action.

With the deadline fast approaching, the state government has signalled zero tolerance for violations, underlining its commitment to safeguarding and promoting the use of Odia in everyday public life.