Odia Music Director Abhijit Majumdar Slips Into Coma, Admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar has slipped into a coma and is battling for life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he has been admitted to the intensive care unit and placed on ventilator support since Thursday afternoon.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the institute, Majumdar, who has a history of multiple comorbidities including hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease, was brought to the emergency ward in a comatose state around 10 am. He was shifted to the medical ICU by noon after being diagnosed with pneumonia and other severe complications.

“He is critically ill, in a comatose condition, and currently on ventilator support. While his blood pressure and pulse remain stable, his overall condition continues to be critical,” said Dr Srikant Behera, Assistant Professor of General Medicine at AIIMS.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists is monitoring his vitals round the clock, with treatment continuing on an emergency basis. Despite intensive medical care, hospital authorities described his health status as unstable.

The development has sparked concern across Odisha’s film and music fraternity, with fans and colleagues flooding social media with prayers and messages for his recovery.

Majumdar, known for his soulful compositions in Odia cinema and albums, has been a defining figure in the state’s music industry for decades. His signature melodies have earned him a place among Odisha’s most celebrated music directors.

With doctors describing the next few hours as crucial, the state’s cultural community anxiously awaits further updates on his condition.

“We have full faith in God and firmly believe that Abhijit Majumdar Dada will make a full recovery. I appeal to the people of Odisha to keep him in their prayers during this difficult time,” said Ollywood superstar Babushan.