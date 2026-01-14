Odia Mandated For All Official Work In Odisha Government Offices; Strict Compliance Ordered

BHUBANESWAR: In a decisive step to reinforce the primacy of Odia in governance, the Odisha government has ordered strict compliance with the use of Odia in all official work across government offices.

The general administration and public grievance department has issued a formal notification directing that all official communication—ranging from notices and circulars to files, correspondence and records—must be conducted exclusively in Odia.

The directive applies uniformly to all tiers of the administration, including state-level departments, district collectors’ offices, block offices and subordinate establishments. It also covers government-run corporations, municipal bodies, autonomous institutions and other organisations functioning under the control of the state government.

Officials have been warned of disciplinary action in case of non-compliance. The notification states that erring officers may first be cautioned, and persistent violations could invite show-cause notices and further action as deemed appropriate. The government has made it clear that there will be little tolerance for deviation from the order.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Odia language, literature and culture department has been tasked with extending necessary support to departments and offices. This includes facilitating language resources, standardised formats and other logistical assistance to help officials transition fully to Odia in day-to-day administrative work.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen the use of Odia in public life and administration, in line with the Odisha Official Language Act, which mandates the use of Odia for official purposes. While Odia has long been the state’s official language, its consistent use in government functioning has often been uneven, particularly in official correspondence and documentation.

Officials said the renewed push aims to bridge the gap between policy and practice, making governance more accessible and inclusive for citizens, especially those from rural and semi-urban areas who primarily engage with the administration in Odia. By ensuring that government communication is issued in the language widely understood by the people, the state hopes to improve transparency, accountability and public participation.

The decision also assumes significance amid a growing national discourse on the use of regional languages in administration and education. With this directive, Odisha joins a number of states seeking to assert linguistic identity while enhancing citizen-friendly governance through the wider use of the mother tongue.