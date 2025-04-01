NFDC Champions Coastal Conservation Through Power of Cinema
The Ocean Film Festival of India 2025, organized by Ecolfolks in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), is set to make a remarkable impact by merging the power of cinema with the mission of ocean conservation. Scheduled for April 6, 2025, at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo (Mumbai Zoo), the festival offers an immersive experience aimed at raising awareness about marine ecosystems, showcasing ocean-centric storytelling, and celebrating India’s rich maritime heritage.
At the heart of this year’s festival is NFDC’s significant role, underscoring its commitment to promoting impactful cinema that drives social and environmental change. As India’s premier agency dedicated to fostering the growth of meaningful cinema, NFDC’s partnership with the festival elevates its stature by bringing compelling narratives and expert-led knowledge-sharing sessions to the forefront.
NFDC’s Exclusive Contribution:
As part of its curation, NFDC will present the opening film, ‘Khalasis of Malabar’, a poignant portrayal of Kerala’s centuries-old maritime community and their unique seafaring traditions. This classic from NFDC’s library reflects the corporation’s dedication to preserving and promoting films that capture the essence of India’s cultural and environmental narratives.
Furthering its impact, NFDC will host an exclusive masterclass by Ms. Dhanya Pilo, an acclaimed Indian artist, designer, and filmmaker, known for her experimental visual storytelling and deep-rooted passion for oceanic explorations. Her participation holds particular significance as she was part of the historic All-Women Sailing Team Maiden, which triumphantly competed in the Ocean Globe Race 2023-24. Through this masterclass, attendees will gain rare insights into the convergence of filmmaking, adventure, and advocacy for ocean conservation. The session also marks NFDC’s first-ever initiative of this kind beyond its own premises, reflecting its commitment to expanding its reach and impact through collaborative platforms.
Festival Highlights:
The festival will commence at 9 AM with an official inauguration, followed by a powerful lineup of screenings, showcasing the profound influence of cinema in driving environmental awareness. The curated films will explore themes of conservation, maritime heritage, and the human connection with oceans.
Setting this year’s edition apart is its special focus on Maharashtra’s maritime heritage, with dedicated film screenings and expert talks shedding light on the state’s rich coastal culture, ecological challenges, and conservation efforts. Through this segment, Ecolfolks aims to use the festival as a platform to promote India’s coastal narratives to a wider audience.
In a spectacular conclusion, the festival will transition from land to sea. At 4 PM, participants will embark on a sunset sail from the iconic Gateway of India, offering a tangible and immersive connection to the ocean's vastness and beauty. This sailing experience embodies the festival's core message: “The Ocean is not a huge resource to consume, but the last resource to conserve.”
NFDC’s Commitment to Environmental Storytelling:
Through its association with the Ocean Film Festival of India by Ecolfolks, NFDC continues to champion the cause of environmental awareness by harnessing the power of cinema. With a legacy of producing and promoting films that reflect India’s diverse stories, NFDC is uniquely positioned to amplify critical conversations on conservation and sustainability. The collaboration with Ecolfolks reinforces NFDC’s pivotal role in using cinema not only as a creative medium but also as a tool for advocacy and positive change.
