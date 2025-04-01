NFDC Champions Coastal Conservation Through Power of Cinema

The festival will commence at 9 AM with an official inauguration, followed by a powerful lineup of screenings, showcasing the profound influence of cinema in driving environmental awareness. The curated films will explore themes of conservation, maritime heritage, and the human connection with oceans.

Setting this year’s edition apart is its special focus on Maharashtra’s maritime heritage, with dedicated film screenings and expert talks shedding light on the state’s rich coastal culture, ecological challenges, and conservation efforts. Through this segment, Ecolfolks aims to use the festival as a platform to promote India’s coastal narratives to a wider audience.

In a spectacular conclusion, the festival will transition from land to sea. At 4 PM, participants will embark on a sunset sail from the iconic Gateway of India, offering a tangible and immersive connection to the ocean's vastness and beauty. This sailing experience embodies the festival's core message: “The Ocean is not a huge resource to consume, but the last resource to conserve.”

NFDC’s Commitment to Environmental Storytelling:

Through its association with the Ocean Film Festival of India by Ecolfolks, NFDC continues to champion the cause of environmental awareness by harnessing the power of cinema. With a legacy of producing and promoting films that reflect India’s diverse stories, NFDC is uniquely positioned to amplify critical conversations on conservation and sustainability. The collaboration with Ecolfolks reinforces NFDC’s pivotal role in using cinema not only as a creative medium but also as a tool for advocacy and positive change.