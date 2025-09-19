Occupational Safety Is Responsibility, Not Just Compliance: Goa CM

Pune: Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said occupational safety and health are not just legal obligations but moral responsibilities that directly impact productivity and national growth.

“India’s personal protective equipment (PPE) market, valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, growing at nearly 6 per cent annually,” he said, while speaking at the 13th edition of OSH India Expo held by Informa Markets at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

Pointing at the rising awareness and stronger regulatory frameworks, Sawant said the central government has introduced key reforms such as the OSH Code 2020, Shram Suvidha Portal, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, which are driving compliance and improving worker welfare.

“In Goa, we are committed to this vision through initiatives, including factory health camps, worker safety training and digital reforms,” Sawant said, adding that a culture of safety was essential for sustainable growth.

Yogesh Mudras, MD at Informa Markets in India, said the safety landscape in the country was undergoing a significant transformation, driven by legislative reforms, digital integration, and a heightened awareness around workplace well-being.

“Yet, bridging the safety gap in the informal sector, which still accounts for over 80 per cent of India’s workforce and enhancing compliance remain critical,” he noted.

With the occupational safety market in India projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.1 per cent by 2030, technologies such as IIoT, AI, and predictive analytics are enabling organizations to proactively monitor operations and move towards zero-incident environments, Mudras pointed out.

“Through OSH India, we aim to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to accelerate this shift, establish global benchmarks, and ensure that workforce safety remains at the centre of India’s sustainable growth journey,” he said.