Obulapuram Mining Scam: SC Dismisses Woman IAS Officer’s Plea for Discharge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi seeking discharge in the multi-crore Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case, paving way for her trial. A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N.K. Singh upheld the decision of the Telangana High Court which had refused to discharge Srilakshmi.







The top court on August 29 last year had stayed the trial against her and issued notice to the CBI on her plea, PTI reported.Srilakshmi, who served as industries and commerce secretary in undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2006 and 2009, was named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in the alleged scam.She moved the trial court seeking discharge, contending there were only suspicions against her and no concrete allegations warranting the framing of charges. The plea was dismissed in 2022.She moved the Telangana High Court, which allowed her criminal revision and discharged her on November 8, 2022. The CBI challenged it before the Supreme Court, which on May 7, 2023, set aside the High Court order and remitted the matter for a reasoned judgment.After reconsideration, the High Court dismissed her revision petition on July 25 last, and revived the trial against her.According to the CBI, Srilakshmi abused her position as a public servant by allegedly favouring Obulapuram Mining Company Private Limited, owned by businessman and Karnataka former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. Reddy was convicted last year and his appeal is pending.She allegedly omitted the crucial condition of captive mining in the final lease and issued two government notifications in the company's favour, violating provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960, PTI said.The CBI further alleged that her actions facilitated other accused persons in cheating the government and caused huge losses to the public exchequer. She faces charges under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC, aside from Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 provisions.