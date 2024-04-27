Observers appointed for Nandyal: Collector

Kurnool: The Election Commission of India has appointed two general observers and one police observer to monitor the general elections for the Nandyal parliamentary constituency and seven Assembly constituencies.

Nandyal district collector and district election officer K. Sreenivasulu announced the appointment of three observers: General observers Pankaj Kumar (Cell No. 6281860213) and Annvi Dinesh Kumar (Cell No. 9346500440), and Police observer Himanshu Shankar Trivedi (Cell No. 6300633826) for Nandyal district. They arrived in the town on Friday and will be available at their office to address public grievances regarding the electoral process from April 26 onwards.

Pankaj Kumar is assigned to monitor the Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency and Srisailam, Nandikotkur, Panyam, and Dhone Assembly segments. A. Dinesh Kumar is tasked with monitoring Allagadda, Nandyal, and Banaganapalle Assembly constituencies. Police observer Himanshu Shankar Trivedi will oversee all Srisailam, Nandikotkur, Dhone, Allagadda, Nandyal, and Banaganapalle constituencies, the collector added.