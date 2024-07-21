OBC outfits to hold ‘save reservation’ march to counter Maratha agitation

Mumbai: In response to Marathas quota activist Manoj Jarange’s agitation, several OBC outfits will start ‘Jan Akrosh Morcha’ to “save OBC reservation”. The march will start from Jalna district, where Jarange is currently on indefinite hunger strike. OBC organisations have opposed Jarange’s demand to include the Maratha community in the OBC category calling it unreasonable.



The march organised by the OBC Protection Committee will tour various areas in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Ahmednagar. Among the key participants will be OBC activist Laxman Hake, who has been heading a stir opposing granting of OBC status to Marathas as demanded by Manoj Jarange.

OBC leader Navnath Waghmare said that there is a widespread anger amongst the OBC communities against Jarange’s attempts to encroach upon their reservation and the march is being held to express their strong feelings. “We need to convey this anger to the government.,” he said.

The march will begin on July 22 and will end in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, after passing through Ramgawan, Wadigodri, Beed, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, and Buldhana districts of Jalna.

Meanwhile, Jarange’s indefinite fast entered the second day on Sunday. He is protesting at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district demanding ‘Kunbi’ caste certificates for the Maratha community, which will make them eligible for the reservation under the OBC quota.

Jarange alleged that Jarange BJP legislator Pravin Darekarhas been given a contract to break the Maratha movement. Darekar has criticised Jarange calling his agitation “driven by personal ambition rather than community welfare”.

“If they put me in jail, ensure all BJP candidates are defeated in the assembly polls. Darekar is acting on the behest of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Because of people like Darekar, the BJP will suffer a lot of damage,” Jarange said.

The Maratha quota activist said that if the Maharashtra government does not pass a law recognising Marathas as Kunbis before the assembly polls, then he would campaign against the BJP and ensure its defeat.



