Nuvvalarevu Set to Stage Mass Marriages Again

Visakhapatnam: Gujarat’s Jamnagar was in news recently for the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son while Nuvvalarevu village in Vajrapukotturu mandal of Srikakulam is set to make a mark for itself by staging mass marriages for 61 couples soon.

Nuvvalarevu village is known for conducting mass marriages every two years. This time around the elders of the village have decided to conduct mass weddings for 61 couples on March 16.

In the past, mass weddings used to be held once in every three years. The village sarpanch Bainapalli Raghunadh told Deccan Chronicle “Because of the growing population, we are conducting mass marriages every two years now. As both the bride and groom are from the same village, one can see a wedding atmosphere in all the 122 houses.”

Villagers follow different customs during these mass weddings. Elders belonging to caste of the bride and groom play a major role in performing these mass marriages. The entire marriage is held under their supervision. As majority of the people in the village depend on fishing for their livelihood, village elders started the mass marriages to help them save from huge expenses involved in performing marriages.

Nuvvalarevu had also faced the wrath of the officials with reports of several child marriages taking place here. To prevent this, the government launched many campaigns including Anganwadi and Asha workers etc. District PRO Ramesh told Deccan Chronicle, “Thanks to the efforts of the officials many minor girls and boys have been rescued before.”

Village sarpanch Bainapalli Raghunadh’s daughter is also tying the knot during the mass marriages this time. Bainapalli Raghunadh told the Deccan Chronicle, "My daughter's age is 21 and she is also getting married during the mass wedding this time. In the past, child marriages used to take place. But now we are educated and we know the consequences of it. Every two years the village heads hold a meeting and decide the time to perform mass weddings. The names of those who are ready for the marriage have to be registered with the village elders,” he added.