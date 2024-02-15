NutriAIDE: App Empowering Informed Food Choices

Hyderabad: National Institute of Nutrition in collaboration unveiled the NutriAIDE mobile app on Thursday, to provide information on nutrition and food choices. It is developed in collaboration with the the University of Augsburg and the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrücke.

NutriAIDE offers users a toolkit designed to promote mindful eating and facilitate informed decision-making on food. It has an AI-powered photo recognition tool, enabling users to upload a picture of the food item and get its calorie information. It also calculates the carbon footprint associated with different food choices.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Hemalatha R,, NIN director, said NutriAIDE provides an engaging experience with an opportunity to 'mind' what people eat, 'move' to ensure adequate physical activity, and 'map' their food environments and rate them."

The app was tested by 720 individuals in Hyderabad.

Prof. Markus Keck, Chair of Urban Climate Resilience at Augsburg University, Germany, stressed the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technology and scientific research to drive positive change in nutrition habits.

Dr Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu, NIN principal investigator, spoke about the importance of empowering users with comprehensive information about their food choices and the factors shaping their food environments and said that the app intends to empower and inform the users not only about the nutritional aspects of their foods but also the factors that shape their food environments.