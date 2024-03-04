Nursing Home Asked to Shell Out Rs.43.50 Lakh for Medical Negligence

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumers Disputes Redressal Forum on Monday directed Taraporewalla Nursing Home at East Marredpally and Dr Shirin N. Taraporewalla to pay compensation of Rs.43.50 lakh to a complainant, half of which in the name of the newborn girl, as the mother had died after the delivery.

The complainant K. Hari Prasad from Kukatpally, and his wife, were software engineers. On August 10, 2013, Prasad’s wife was admitted to Taraporewalla Nursing Home for delivery. She gave birth to a girl by a normal delivery the next day.

The mother developed bleeding problems like postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). The doctors noticed it but informed Prasad that there was nothing to worry about. When he asked the doctors to shift her to a super specialty hospital, they asked him to bring two units of blood. When he brought blood, the doctors declared her dead.

The complainant filed a petition before the commission seeking compensation from the hospital for medical negligence and lack of infrastructure that caused his wife’s death.

In its counter, the hospital management said that they expected the delivery on August 28 but the patient was admitted on August 8 and she had delivered a premature child. They requested the complainant to bring blood in an emergency situation.

After hearing arguments, the commission directed the nursing home to pay Rs.43.50 lakh compensation.