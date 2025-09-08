Odisha: MLA Rajendra Dholakia Passes Away at 69; CM, Leaders Condole

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and sitting Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 69.





Dholakia entered politics as an independent candidate and was first elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2004. He later joined the BJD, winning three more terms in 2009, 2019, and most recently in 2024. Over two decades, he emerged as one of the party’s prominent tribal leaders from western Odisha.

During his tenure in the Naveen Patnaik government, he served as minister of planning and coordination. In his constituency, he was known for grassroots initiatives such as community weddings and livelihood promotion schemes, which earned him wide respect among rural communities.





According to sources, Dholakia’s mortal remains will be flown to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and placed at the Odisha Legislative Assembly for leaders, colleagues, and the public to pay their respects.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X: “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the new MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peaceful soul of the departed. Om Shanti.”



Widely regarded as a committed advocate for tribal rights and rural development, Dholakia leaves behind a legacy of nearly 20 years in public life. His journey from social work to legislative politics remains a notable chapter in Odisha’s political landscape.