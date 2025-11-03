Nuapada Bypoll: Naveen Patnaik Rallies Behind BJD Candidate

Bhubaneswar: In a sharp political offensive against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday accused the Odisha government of “betraying the trust” of the people and halting the state’s progress.

Addressing a massive rally in Nuapada ahead of the November 11 by-election, Patnaik said the BJP had failed to deliver on its promises and had obstructed developmental works initiated during the BJD’s tenure.

“Whenever I come to Nuapada, I am reminded of Biju Babu, who founded this district. During our government’s tenure, I approved every proposal that was brought forward by Raju Babu (late MLA Rajendra Dholakia) for the district’s development,” the BJD chief said, invoking the legacy of his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Patnaik accused the BJP of abandoning welfare commitments made to the people.

“Is anyone here getting 300 units of free electricity? Are senior citizens receiving Rs 3,500 as pension? Has any farmer received urea fertiliser?” he asked, as the crowd, comprising he BJD supporters, responded with loud “no”s.

He alleged that Mission Shakti women workers had gone unpaid for eight months and criticised the BJP for “rebranding” existing welfare schemes instead of improving their delivery.

“There is no work, no progress, only publicity,” Patnaik said, drawing a contrast between the state’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat, and questioning the latter’s effectiveness in Odisha.

Urging voters to back BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, Patnaik added, “She is deeply connected to the soil of Nuapada. Bless her with your votes, and we will take your fight forward on November 11.”

Even as Patnaik’s rally dominated headlines, the BJP intensified its counter-campaign in the constituency. On Sunday, BJP national vice president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda led a massive roadshow in support of party candidate Jay Dholakia, son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. Jay Dholakia’s recent defection to the BJP is being seen as a major political blow to the BJD in its traditional stronghold.

Thousands of supporters accompanied Panda and Dholakia through the streets of Nuapada town, followed by public meetings at Komna and Sarabang. Urging voters to embrace the BJP’s development agenda, Panda said the constituency would see “all-round progress under a double-engine government.”