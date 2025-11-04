Nuapada Bypoll: Kalpana Dholakia Slams BJD, Says The Regional Party Neglected Her Husband

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the crucial Nuapada bypoll, a political storm erupted on Tuesday within the Odisha’s opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after Kalpana Dholakia, wife of late party leader and former MLA Rajendra Dholakia, accused the regional party of neglecting her husband during his lifetime.

Speaking to the media, Kalpana Dholakia voiced deep anguish over what she described as the BJD’s “neglect and lack of respect” towards her husband, who, she said, had devoted more than two decades to building and strengthening the party at the grassroots in Nuapada.

“Rajendra Dholakia worked for the BJD for 24 long years, but the party failed to give him the respect he truly deserved,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Kalpana alleged that during her husband’s final days, when he was battling illness, no one from the party came forward to visit or support him.

“Even when he was suffering, not a single leader stood by him or enquired about his health. This emotional neglect broke him deeply,” she said, holding back tears.

She claimed that the lack of empathy and acknowledgment from the party leadership caused her husband immense emotional distress, which she believes contributed to his untimely demise.

Her remarks stirred intense discussion in political circles, particularly as the BJD prepares for the Nuapada by-election. Although the party is yet to issue an official response, observers believe her emotional statement could sway local sentiment and potentially impact the electoral dynamics in the constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Jay Dholakia, son of late Rajendra Dholakia, as its candidate for the upcoming Nuapada Assembly by-election. Jay had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on October 11.

Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time legislator from Nuapada, had represented the constituency once as an Independent and three times as a BJD MLA. He passed away on September 8 after a prolonged illness.

The BJD, which had initially considered nominating Jay Dholakia as its candidate, eventually chose former minister Snehangini Chhuria, a resident of neighbouring Bargarh district, as its official nominee.



