Nuapada Bypoll: 14 Candidates In Fray As No Nomination Withdrawn

BHUBANESWAR, Oct. 25: The Nuapada assembly by-election is set for a fierce multi-cornered contest, with 14 candidates officially remaining in the fray after the last date for withdrawal of nominations ended on Friday.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, candidates were allowed to withdraw their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm on Friday, but none opted to do so.

Among the key contenders are Jay Dholakia from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Ghasiram Majhi representing the Indian National Congress (INC).

Other party nominees include Ramakanta Hati of the Samajwadi Party, Hemant Tandi from the Bahujan Mukti Party, and Shukadhar Dandsena of the Odisha Janata Dal.

In addition, eight independent candidates — Ashraya Mahandan, Er. Chakranta Jena, Bhuvan Lal Sahu, Kishore Kumar Bag, Nita Bag, Lakshmikant Tandi, Bhaktabandhu Dharua, and Lochan Majhi — will also contest the bypoll.

During the scrutiny process, five nomination papers were rejected, including those filed by Rajaram Sahu (BSP), Sitaram Behera (Rastriya Paribartan Dal), and three independents — Kamal Kumar Chhatria, Purushottam Behera, and Bhujabal Adabangu.

The by-election process is scheduled to be completed by November 16, 2025.

The CEO informed that there are 2.48 lakh registered voters in the Nuapada constituency. A total of 358 polling stations, including 56 new ones, will be set up for the bypoll, with webcasting to be conducted in all booths.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time MLA from Nuapada. He was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2004 as an independent candidate before later joining the Biju Janata Dal.