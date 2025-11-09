Nuapada Assembly Bypoll: Odisha BJP Accuses BJD of Indulging in ‘Cheap Politics’

Nuapada: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Sunday, the final day of campaigning for the Nuapada Assembly by-election, launched a sharp attack on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), accusing it of indulging in “cheap politics” instead of focusing on development issues.

Addressing reporters, Samal alleged that the BJD was trying to sway voters through “hollow and emotional statements” rather than presenting a concrete development agenda.

Taking a direct swipe at BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Samal questioned who the “real traitor” was, recalling that when former Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia was ailing, his family had repeatedly attempted to contact the then chief minister, but received no response.

Condemning the use of terms such as “Beimaan’ (traitor) and “vote theft” in political exchanges, Samal urged Patnaik to maintain dignity in public discourse.

“They (BJD leaders) should revisit March 7, 2009, to see whether the term ‘traitor’ applies to us or to them,” Samal said.

“When Rajendra Dholakia’s wife, Kalpana, and son, Jay, tried to reach Naveen Patnaik over phone, he neither received their call nor called them back. Now the BJD is visiting Nuapada only for political mileage.”

The BJP state chief further asserted that while the saffron party has consistently raised development-related issues, the BJD must answer what it has delivered in 24 years of governance in Odisha.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Samal claimed that people have witnessed “remarkable progress” in just 500 days. He said nearly 75,000 women have benefited from the Subhadra Yojana, while around 45,000 farmers have received ₹800 each as input assistance.

As of the time of filing this report, the BJD had not issued any official reaction to Samal’s remarks.