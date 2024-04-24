NTSL to Organize Tech Exhibition from May 9

Visakhapatnam: The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a research facility of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), is set to mark National Technology Day 2024 with engaging activities for students. The celebrations, scheduled for May 9-10, will feature an Open House showcasing NSTL’s technological innovations. Degree and polytechnic college students, as well as those in Classes XI and XII, are invited to attend.

The Open House will allow students to witness various weapons and systems developed by NSTL-DRDO for the Indian Navy, through exhibitions and a detailed multimedia presentation, a press release said. This apart, NSTL is also hosting a competition to inspire innovation among young minds. The competition, themed “From Schools to Start-up: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate,” invites students to submit models or exhibits demonstrating their innovative ideas. Entries, accompanied by an abstract approved by their principal, should be sent to NSTL or via email to ntdc.nstl.drdo@gmail.com by April 30. Best models and exhibits will be featured during the Open House, with winners receiving prizes and certificates for their creativity. Students seeking more information or wishing to register can contact the relevant authorities.



