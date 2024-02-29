NTS to Celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Hyderabad: The Navigation Training School (NTS) located at Air Force Station in Begumpet will celebrate its platinum jubilee on March 1. The NTS, also known as ‘Terns’ is one of the oldest training establishments of the IAF. The event will see a seminar, display by the Akashganga skydiving team and air warrior drill on March 2. Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, IAF, will release a special cover.

NTS, the alma mater of IAF navigators, was first started in 1946 at Royal Indian Air Force Station (RIAF), Tambaram, as the Air Navigation School. Post-Independence, the school moved to No.2 Air Force Academy, Jodhpur and ‘Air Navigation Squadron’ was created. It was here that the first navigators course of the IAF commenced its training in March 1949. In 1963, the signallers' training was merged and the unit was rechristened as ‘Navigation and Signals School'.

In 1967, the Navigation and Signals School (later NTS) moved from Jodhpur to the Air Force Station Begumpet, Secunderabad.





